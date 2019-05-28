Michelle (Mickie) Mary Stowell



Mickie died Peacefully on May 12,



2019, after a 3 year struggle with Parkinson's Disease. Mickie was born in Chicago in February 1940 to Joseph and Berenice Mahoney, and moved with the family to the Seattle area in 1957. She and Bob Stowell were married in 1961,and were blessed with four sons. In 1969 Mickie and Bob moved to Bainbridge Island, where they have resided ever since. In 1974 she returned to the University of Washington, receiving her degree in Sociology and her Masters of Social Work. After graduation, she became a psychiatric social worker, and later a social work supervisor at Harborview Medical Center. While at Harborview, Mickie also taught at the UW School of Social Work. She retired in 1968 "to enjoy her grandchildren".



Mickie is survived by her loving husband, Bob; sons Bradley (Joanne), Brian, and Brendan (Jennifer); and grandchildren Miranda, Oliver, Rachel, Abigail, Joseph and John. She was predeceased by son William, sister Sheila and Brother Daniel. Mickie was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother, and was much loved. She will be missed by all that knew her.



Grateful appreciation to Madrona House on Bainbridge Island, where Mickie was lovingly cared for during her last months. The family gathered on May 25th for her burial service. Published in The Seattle Times from May 28 to May 29, 2019