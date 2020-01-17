|
|
Michiel Crosman
Michiel Crosman passed away on January 13, 2020 at the age of 44. He will be so missed by so many.
Michiel was born Alaskan and loved spending his early 20s in Tucson, AZ, but Seattle was his home. He found friends who were family here and there was nothing he enjoyed more than a rainy morning in a cozy coffeeshop or an afternoon ferry ride across the Sound. Michiel was an amazing cook who was always excited to try new recipes and make crazy dishes for his friends. He had an adventurous spirit and was content outdoors-whether on a trail or in a canoe. And Michiel was so driven. After graduating from the University of Washington he went on to grad school in Texas and a career where he excelled.
But more than any of that, Michiel was an incredible friend. He was happiest around those who loved him, and many, many people did. He was the world's greatest hugger. He'd want it mentioned that he was tall-and there was nothing better than one of his big, all-encompassing hugs. Michiel could make everyone in the room laugh and he often did. His happiness was infectious.
Michiel is survived by his Aunt Patti, Uncle Bill, Aunt Terri, Aunt Billie; his brothers Anthony, Doug, and Jeff; his stepmom, Burma; and many cousins, as well as many friends to whom he was family.
A Celebration of Life will be held
in his honor on Sunday, January 19,
2020 at 1 p.m. at Chateau Lill
at 14208 Woodinville-Redmond Rd
in Redmond.
Published in The Seattle Times from Jan. 17 to Jan. 18, 2020