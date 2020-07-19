Mickey Maclean



February 1, 1941 ~ July 1, 2020



Mickey Ann Eastlick Maclean died suddenly on July 1st during a routine surgical procedure. Mickey spent her entire life in the hills of Issaquah, off the Issaquah-Pine Lake Road between SE 48th and the Issaquah Fall City Road. Her family history traced back to the Mercer Girls on her mother's side and on her father's side were the Eastlick's who were early pioneers from the late 1800's who had settled on the same properties where she lived from childhood until her untimely death.



Mickey will be remembered by her family and many friends as caring, humorous, intelligent, resourceful, loyal, outgoing, and extremely competent in everything she did. After high school, she was employed as a teller at the Mercer Island Bank of America where soon she worked her way to become the manager of the bank. It was there she met her husband, Gordon A. Maclean, who asked her out on a first date by slipping her a note when she was a teller. Gordon and Mickey built their home on the family property and is there they raised their two children, Ross and Kymberly.



As a young person, Mickey had helped her father with the haying and her mother with the garden. As a wife and mother on that same property in Issaquah, she grew vegetables, helped with the haying, and raising chickens, pigs and beef cattle on the 40 acres remaining of the original 120 acres. She was very involved in the sales and development of the land which was her family heritage, most of which was sold and developed into homes and apartments in the early 1990's. She was an accomplished seamstress. She was involved in the planning of her Issaquah Class of 1959 reunions. Over the past 25 years, she traveled every summer to Ashland for the Shakespeare Festival. She enjoyed tennis and golf. Mickey and Gordon traveled extensively and she enjoyed their trips to the Far East, especially their many trips to Japan.



Mickey also kept a vegetable garden at their vacation home on Hood Canal, where family and friends would often gather for camaraderie and laughter. In recent weeks, she and Gordon met with Snoqualmie Nation Tribal leaders in giving them a number of artifacts found on their property.



Mickey is survived by the man she adored, her husband Gordon. They would have celebrated their 59th year of marriage in mid-July. She is also survived by her deeply loved children: her son, Ross, and his wife, Kellee, and her daughter Kym and her husband, Rich Hagel. She will be deeply missed by them as well as everyone whose life she had touched. There will not be a public memorial at this time. She will be interred at the Issaquah Hillside Cemetery.



