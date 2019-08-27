|
|
Mickey (Mildred)
Van Kleek
Mickey Van Kleek was born May 2, 1923 and passed away May 20, 2019. She is survived by her sister Madge Palmer, her daughters Cindy Porter, Melinda Sundby, and Jody Jaycox, as well as six grandchildren and five great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Bob Van Kleek in 1979. Mickey was born and raised in Greensboro, North Carolina, as one of 6 children. Here she met the love of her life, Bob, as he was leaving for overseas during WWII. After the war they married and drove cross country to his hometown of Seattle where they went on to have 3 daughters. During Bob's career with JCPenney CO., which took them to many locations across the US, Mickey thrived as a homemaker and devoted and loving mother. She was a fantastic cook and loved to entertain, especially if it involved dancing and singing to the old standards. Upon the untimely death of Bob in 1979, she lived for 40 more years in the Seattle area filling her life with friends old and new, as a member of Bellevue United Methodist Church, golf, and more entertaining.
Mickey was a loving, generous and strong woman who will be dearly missed by her family.
Published in The Seattle Times from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019