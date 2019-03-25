Mihaly (Mike) Kovacs, Jr.



Mihaly (Mike) Kovacs, Jr. a life-long resident of Bellevue, Washington, died unexpectedly on March 1, 2019 at the age of 58.



Mike is survived by his daughter, Ruby Kovacs, his ex-wife Darcy Kovacs, and his step-sons, Mickey and Isaac De La Cruz. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mihaly Kovacs, Sr. and Irene Kovacs, and his brother Sandy Kovacs.



Mike was born in Bellevue on July 5, 1961. For most of his adult life he owned and operated Pourette, a very successful candle and soap making supply company in Ballard, Washington. Upon it's closure he went to work for Barrier Audi, which later became AutoNation, where he made many friends in the industry.



Mike was an avid outdoorsman who loved spending time fishing on the river and sitting in a duck bind with his buddies. He had a gift for gab, he was an enthusiastic storyteller and made friends everywhere he went. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who knew him.



Donations in his name may be made to the , the , or the GoFundMe page set up for his daughter, Ruby Kovacs (search Mike Kovacs).



Celebration of Life will be held Friday, March 29th from 3:00-6:00pm. Visit the Remembering Mike Kovacs, Jr. Facebook page for details.