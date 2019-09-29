|
Michael Paul Laws
June 24, 1944 ~ Sept. 12, 2019
Mike Laws died suddenly and unexpectedly Thursday night September 12 at his home in Kent, Wa. Mike was born to Violet Ostermiller Laws and Paul J. Laws in Twin Falls, Idaho. After graduation from Hillsdale High School in San Mateo, Ca. in 1963, he joined the U.S. Navy and served aboard the carrier USS Enterprise as an aviation electrician and helicopter crewman, and a search and rescue swimmer off Vietnam. After leaving the Navy, Mike returned to Vietnam to work for Bell Helicopter and Hughes Aircraft repairing and maintaining Hughs 500, and Bell UH-1 "Hueys" for eight years. After the fall of Saigon and end of the Vietnam War, Mike followed the war machine to Isfahan to train the Shah's army how to maintain and not crash our helicopters, and was mostly successful (his fourth and final crash would be there). After leaving Iran, he returned to the San Francisco Bay area and married Judith Brownridge. Their son Michael B. Laws was born the following year. For the next few years, Mike worked for various aviation electronics companies in Silicon Valley but, never having grown up with the family or love a son deserves, he had learned to cope using alcohol and lost his way. After his and Judith's divorce, he would never lose touch with her, but his life became much harder. Mike eventually moved to Seattle, where he ultimately found work at Boeing, thus beginning one of the happiest periods of his life, where he kicked the bottle and was, at long last, reunited with his son. He loved his work, he made a lot of wonderful friends, he bought a house, and was able to enjoy the outdoors he had always loved. He was a valuable and awarded employee, he enjoyed archery, restoring cars, building RC and model aircraft, fishing and shooting clays. His wit was wicked, his stories were riotous, entertaining and true. He was generous to all his friends. He could build a helicopter from the ground up. His kindness of spirit and wryness of wit will be missed by all. A beloved, unforgettable father, husband and friend.
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 29, 2019