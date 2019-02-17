Mike W. Mitt



Mike Winfield Mitte; died suddenly after a brief illness in January while staying in his home in Atascadero California.



He is survived by his wife of 34 years Diane, sons Edward and Daniel, Daughter in Law Kristin, brother Pat, and a large extended family.



Mike grew up in Los Angeles California, a place that he loved. He began his long and varied career at a young age selling newspapers on a street corner in downtown LA and ushering at the Wilshire Theater and Dodger Stadium. He was an accomplished athlete in both tennis and basketball - winning the City of Los Angeles Doubles tournament in 1957. A three-year varsity basketball player at Los Angeles High School, he was recruited to play basketball at Glendale College before being drafted during the Vietnam War.



Starting out as a Private E-1 he was promoted to Sergeant E - 5



after 2 years, subsequently serving in the Army Reserves until Honorably Discharged in 1969. Using the GI Bill, he was the first person in his family to attend college, graduating from California State University Los Angeles with a degree in Accounting. He went on to a long successful career in various industries including manufacturing, real estate development, and software. He worked at companies both large and small such as ADP, Digital Equipment, Cognos, Oracle and OSI Software. After retiring from the software industry, he became a real estate broker actively working until he was 76.



Mike was highly intelligent, verbally gifted, creative, honest and had a very quick mind. He loved music, poetry and writing. An adoring devoted father he also enjoyed his extended family immensely. He was a generous person - especially to people in need or down on their luck.



He is greatly missed.



Mike will be interred in Los Angeles National Cemetery in August 2019. Remembrances can be sent in his name to his favorite charity the Cocoon House, Everett WA.