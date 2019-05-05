Home

St Louise Catholic Church
141 156th Ave SE
Bellevue, WA 98007
Milagros Benitez Kong

Milagros, age 85, passed away peacefully on May 18, 2019 at Banner Thunderbird in Phoenix. She was born November 16, 1933 in Abra, Philippines, to Victoriano Benitez Jr. and Juliana Basa Benitez. A graduate of Centro Escolar University, she emigrated to the U.S. where she worked as a pharmacist for Virginia Mason. Milagros, or 'Mila' as she was known, was an accomplished artist and fan of sports who enjoyed spending time with family. Preceded in death by her first son, Errol, and her siblings Jose, Benjamin and Maria. She is survived by her husband, Eddy and their son, Eric and his partner Karen Black, and their daughter, Teresita; as well her brothers Victoriano and Isidro Benitez. Viewing is at St. Louise Parish in Bellevue on May 10, 2019 at 10am, followed by mass at 11am. Burial is at 12:30pm at Sunset Memorial.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 5, 2019
