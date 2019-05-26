Milan J. Yanusevich



1933 ~ 2019



Milan, better known as Mil, was born at his home in Seattle, Washington on June 15, 1933. He was raised in Rainier Valley by his Mother, Grana, along with his 5 older sisters.



Mil attended Franklin High School where he proved to be a natural athlete. He particularly excelled at basketball, nickname "Juice" on the court. His love and passion for sports continued throughout his life with softball, skiing, and golf.



After graduating, Mil went on to serve in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He served from 1955-1961, receiving the National Defense Service Medal & the Army Occupational Medal (Germany).



Following his service in the U.S. Army, Mil found a career in sales. From Coca-Cola, to Frito-Lay, and finally to his true calling: beer!



He worked for several local breweries including Heidelberg and Olympia. He retired from K&L Distributors on June 15th, 1995. In retirement Mil was recruited by Redhook where he had the most fun, working part time and improving his golf game.



Mil loved and was loved by his family and friends. He passed away with his entire family at his side on May 6, 2019.



We miss him dearly.



Milan is survived by his wife Carol, daughter Maggie (Mark) Thompson, son Jim (Kasey) Yanusevich, grandchildren Emma



Thompson, Kyle (Kodi) Yanusevich, Michael Yanusevich, Gabrielle Yanusevich, and great granddaughters Leah and Hayden Yanusevich. He is also survived by his sister Julie Jones and brother in law Walt Townsend.



A memorial service will be held Monday June 3, 2019 at Tahoma National Cemetery at 1:00pm.



In lieu of flowers please make a donation to your in Mil's name. Published in The Seattle Times on May 26, 2019