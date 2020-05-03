|
Mildred Ethel Maurine Hanson Lider
From a sod hut, May 25, 1922, to Heaven's open door, April 15, 2020, Milly's life was filled with love of family and her deep faith in God. Mildred was born in Ludell, Kansas. She moved to Mt Vernon, WA in 1935. She was married to Gerald LeRoy Lider for 64 years. He preceded her in death. They raised their family in Bellevue. She was a Registered Nurse and a homemaker. Their three children survive her: Wendy Swanson, Eric & Kirk. A Memorial service will be held later. Donations to Pacific Lutheran University-Gerald and Mildred Lider Education/Nursing Scholarship or Bible Study Fellowship.
Published in The Seattle Times on May 3, 2020