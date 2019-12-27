|
|
Mildred K. McHenry
Age 94 died peacefully at her home in Bellevue on December 13, 2019. She is remembered and treasured as mother, mother-in-law, grandmother, and aunt to her family and as Millie to many friends who were blessed by her love and friendship. Born and raised in Terrell, Texas, Mildred moved to Seattle in 1944 seeking a life of opportunity beyond segregation. She married her best friend Gordon McHenry in 1955 and together raised two sons. She is survived by her sons Gordon Jr. (Dorina) and Eric (LaVerne); grandchildren Mariesa, David (deceased), Alexander (Bri), Lauren and Austin McHenry; nieces, Dolores Jones (Robert), Janet Long, Olivia Shaw-Gorry (Christine), and Wanda Matthews (Charles); grand-nieces/nephews, Adrienne, Stephanie (Ali), and Jeffrey (Emily) Matthews; Carla Crawley; and Rod (Marla) & Denise Jones.
A Celebration of Life will be held in January. Remembrances' may be made to Providence Hospice of Seattle or Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Seattle.
Published in The Seattle Times from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019