Mildred L. Culp
Mildred L. Culp, Ph.D., workplace journalist and former Seattle resident, died February 24, 2020, at her home near Crete, IL. She was 71. A memorial service was held on March 6.
She is survived by her husband, John E. Pilcher. She is also survived by her brothers, William S. Culp and Edmund H. Culp, both of Cincinnati, OH.
She earned her doctorate from the University of Chicago, Committee on History of Culture, and taught at the university level before starting her journalism career in Seattle. Her "On the Job" column began in the early 1980's in the Seattle Daily Journal of Commerce.
Over the course of 35 years, she wrote about workplace issues and trends. Her work appeared in 195 newspapers and broadcast sites, including 50 major dailies or their niche publications.
