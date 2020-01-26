|
|
Mildred McGuire Gaulke
Mildred Gaulke, born June 1928 in Long Prairie MN, passed January 22, 2020. She graduated from Long Prairie High, married Roland W. Gaulke in '48 & then moved to Kirkland, WA. She raised 9 children, huge gardens and prize-winning flowers. She was a lifetime member of the Lutheran church and half century member of Hilltoppers Garden Club. Preceded in death by Roland after 66 years of marriage, children Bruce, Ross, & Lynne Winter & great grandson Korbin. Survived by children Allan, Brian (Berta), Mark, Brent (Pam), Sandra (Mark) Bareither & Scott & 17 grand-children & 11 great grandchildren.
Services in May at Epiphany Lutheran Kenmore.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 26, 2020