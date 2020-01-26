Home

Mildred Laraine McGuire Gaulke


1928 - 2020
Mildred Laraine McGuire Gaulke Obituary
Mildred McGuire Gaulke

Mildred Gaulke, born June 1928 in Long Prairie MN, passed January 22, 2020. She graduated from Long Prairie High, married Roland W. Gaulke in '48 & then moved to Kirkland, WA. She raised 9 children, huge gardens and prize-winning flowers. She was a lifetime member of the Lutheran church and half century member of Hilltoppers Garden Club. Preceded in death by Roland after 66 years of marriage, children Bruce, Ross, & Lynne Winter & great grandson Korbin. Survived by children Allan, Brian (Berta), Mark, Brent (Pam), Sandra (Mark) Bareither & Scott & 17 grand-children & 11 great grandchildren.

Services in May at Epiphany Lutheran Kenmore.
Published in The Seattle Times on Jan. 26, 2020
