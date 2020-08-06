Mildred Laughlin Adam



December 23, 1928 - July 28, 2020



Mildred Laughlin Adam passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on July 28, 2020 after a short illness.



She was born in Pineville, Missouri and later moved to Filer, Idaho in her late teens where she met her husband Martin Adam later in life. She was president of the Ladies American Legion Auxiliary and worked alongside her husband at ACME Poultry in Seattle for over 20 years.



She loved working outside in her yard and garden and had quite a green thumb. She enjoyed sewing, often making her own clothes, and quilting for friends and family. She loved to cook and looked forward to having her family home for the holidays every year.



Mildred was a member of Peace Lutheran Church and attended the local senior center on Fridays for lunch and bingo.



Mildred is survived by her son Gene Mustain of Maple Valley, WA; her two grandsons, Tim of Tacoma, WA and Marcos (Sari) of Livingston, MT; granddaughter CherylAnn of Missoula, MT; two great granddaughters, Jessica and Hannah of Puyallup, WA; one sister, Wanda Vanbogart of Olympia, WA; and a number of nieces and nephews.



Mildred was preceded in death by her husband Martin Adam; father and mother, Jess and Hazel Laughlin; three brothers, Earl, Lavern and Johnnie; and her three sisters Lillie, Norma and Maxine.



A funeral service will be held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Yahn and Son Funeral Home in Auburn, with viewing one hour prior. A graveside service will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Auburn. If you are unable to attend the service in person please join us via Zoom. The meeting ID to join is: 2538338877.



