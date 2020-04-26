|
|
Mildred M. Earl
Mildred M. Earl, 89, passed away peacefully in her home in Sun Lakes, Arizona on April 17, 2020. She was born on March 28, 1931 in Denver, Colorado. She was a long-time resident of Washington State before moving to Sun Lakes, Arizona. She joined her husband of 67 years, 1 brother, and 3 sisters. Mildred is survived by her 2 children; Jessica and John, 2 grandchildren; Lynnzey and Jacky, 2 great grandchildren; Joshua and Lillian, 1 sister; Mary and brother; Curly. Mildred enjoyed traveling with her husband William. She enjoyed making memories with her children and grandchildren. Mildred will be truly missed by family and friends.
Mildred was laid to rest with her beloved husband at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix, Arizona. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19. Arrangements are under the direction of Valley of the Sun Mortuary in Chandler, Arizona.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 26, 2020