Home

POWERED BY

Services
Valley of the Sun Mortuary & Cemetery
10940 East Chandler Heights Rd
Chandler, AZ 85248
(480) 895-9232
Resources
More Obituaries for Mildred Earl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mildred M. Earl

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mildred M. Earl Obituary
Mildred M. Earl

Mildred M. Earl, 89, passed away peacefully in her home in Sun Lakes, Arizona on April 17, 2020. She was born on March 28, 1931 in Denver, Colorado. She was a long-time resident of Washington State before moving to Sun Lakes, Arizona. She joined her husband of 67 years, 1 brother, and 3 sisters. Mildred is survived by her 2 children; Jessica and John, 2 grandchildren; Lynnzey and Jacky, 2 great grandchildren; Joshua and Lillian, 1 sister; Mary and brother; Curly. Mildred enjoyed traveling with her husband William. She enjoyed making memories with her children and grandchildren. Mildred will be truly missed by family and friends.

Mildred was laid to rest with her beloved husband at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix, Arizona. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19. Arrangements are under the direction of Valley of the Sun Mortuary in Chandler, Arizona.
Published in The Seattle Times on Apr. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mildred's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -