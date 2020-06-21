Miles McClure
Miles McClure

Five years ago, on Sunday, June 21, 2015, the longest day of the year, our family was shattered, our hearts destroyed, our loss unbelievable and overwhelming. On that day, we were changed forever, like a piece of sea glass - no longer part of something whole, instead sent adrift to be worn down again and again, challenged to become something else. Five years without you, Miles. Five years of leaving you frozen at age 27. Five years desperately adrift, wondering what shape these sharp edges might become. Every step we take, every move we make, every single day, every time we pray, we are missing you - mom, dad, brother and faithful blue heeler.

Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
