Millard (Pete) Petersky
Pete left us Feb. 1st, peacefully after bravely battling serious illness this past year, always surrounded by devoted loving family. He was born February 18, 1918, to William & Edith Petersky in Seattle, WA. Pete graduated from Garfield High School, then began studies at the University of Washington, earning 2 B.A. degrees in Art and Education. He received an M.A. in Teaching and Behavioral Sciences from Reed College, in 1963.
Pete served in the military police at Camp Drum, Watertown NY from 1951-53. On discharge, he traveled briefly to Europe with his beloved wife Ruth, whom he married in NYC in 1951, and then both returned to Seattle where he began his 33 years of teaching and counseling, both at Mercer Island and Bellevue High Schools.
Millard had an art career parallel to his counseling, as an assistant to the curator at the Henry Art Gallery at the UW, 1950 - 1960, and showing his own abstract expressionist work in local galleries and exhibitions and in New York. But being with students and helping them achieve their best was his greatest wish.
Pete was a wonderful dad to his son Paul and daughter Claire, grandpa to Emma and Rose and many step and extended family in Colorado and Idaho. Niece Susan and nephews Mark and Chris and their families are among other loving relatives.
After retirement in 1992, Pete enjoyed over twenty years participating the UW Access program where he and Ruth spent hours in student classes, listening and learning. He loved to read, sometimes 3 or 4 books at a time. Pete's passion for music, theater and ballet led to 25 years of volunteer service for cultural events.
But Pete wasn't just an indoor man. He enjoyed camping, mushroom foraging, hiking, cycling, fishing, and cross-country skiing with his kids. Travel was the source of amazing memories: backpacking in Scotland, 5 weeks in the Soviet Union, and many visits to London and all points in Europe - and many cross-country trips in the USA.
Pete's last home was Merrill Gardens at the University. As an independent resident, he enjoyed his friends there for 7 years, and celebrated his 91st birthday and 68 years of marriage there. The family thanks his skilled nurses at Swedish Hospital and the Springs at Pacific Regent, and Rabbi Olivier Benhaim of Bet Alef Meditative Synagogue.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 9, 2020