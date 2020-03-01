Home

Millicent Orgill "Millie" Bohart

Millicent Orgill "Millie" Bohart Obituary
Millicent (Millie) Orgill Bohart

A beautiful, brilliant and loving woman, Millie passed away quietly on February 14, 2020, after a five-year heroic struggle with cancer. Millie was born on February 6, 1956, and is survived by her husband, Corbin (Corby) H. Bohart.

A celebration of life will be held

on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Seattle Golf Club (210 NW 145th Street, Seattle, WA 98177) from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Family/Friends are invited to view

her obituary, see photos, get

directions and share memories at

www.FLINTOFTS.com Flintoft's

Funeral Home 425-392-6444
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 1, 2020
