|
|
Millicent (Millie) Orgill Bohart
A beautiful, brilliant and loving woman, Millie passed away quietly on February 14, 2020, after a five-year heroic struggle with cancer. Millie was born on February 6, 1956, and is survived by her husband, Corbin (Corby) H. Bohart.
A celebration of life will be held
on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the Seattle Golf Club (210 NW 145th Street, Seattle, WA 98177) from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Family/Friends are invited to view
her obituary, see photos, get
directions and share memories at
www.FLINTOFTS.com Flintoft's
Funeral Home 425-392-6444
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 1, 2020