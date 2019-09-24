|
Minerva S. Bodle
Minerva passed on Thursday August 29 2019 at the age of 91.
Minnie was born on September 7, 1927 to Aziz M and Milakee M Shoucair, the oldest of three children. She was a graduate of Roosevelt High School, class of 1945.
In 1948 she married John Bodle and they had two children Diane and Ralph.
Minnie was a longtime member of the William C Butler Guild of Seattle Children's Hospital and worked many years for Hart Inc.Plumbing and Heating.
Minerva was preceded in death by her husband John and brother Victor.
She is survived by her sister Dollie Manley of Maple Valley, daughter Diane Roberts (Darryl) son Ralph (Jackie) four grandchildren Treavor James Jonathan Heather and ten great grandchildren.
There will be a celebration of life
from 11:00 to 4:00 on October 6,
2019 at Nile Shrine Golf Club, 6601 244th St. SW,
Mountlake Terrace, WA.
Published in The Seattle Times from Sept. 24 to Oct. 2, 2019