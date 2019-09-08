Home

2/2/1926 ~ 8/16/2019

Miriam was born in Faribault, Minnesota to Porter and Lucy Mandell. She graduated from U. of M. and taught P.E. in Richland, WA. There, on December 24, 1949, she married Neil Helgeland. They were married 62 years. Preceding Miriam in death are her husband, sisters Donna Bok, Jean Yourkowski, Nancy Lind, and her brother Charles Mandell. Miriam was a devoted mother, involved in PTA, Camp Fire Girls and Girls' Softball. She made time for skiing, canoeing, camping, music and tennis. She was active in the Star Lake Improvement Club, the Democratic Party, the League of Women Voters and Sound Transit.

She is survived by sister Lois Anderson, brother Paul Mandell (Harlean), sister-in-law Laverne Mandell (Charles), daughters, Jerilyn Helgeland (Tom Arrington), Bobbie Taylor, Tahla Briana Bowen (Craig), Dena Baldwin, son Torger Helgeland, grandchildren, Dan Arrington (Kate Marler), Lindsey Arrington,

Erik Taylor, Dr. Kelly Bowen, Ransom Bowen, Karmen and Kaileah Baldwin, great-grandson, Charlie Marler Arrington & three generations of nieces & nephews.

Miriam attended her annual family reunion in Home, WA and six days later, on August 16, 2019, died peacefully at her Star Lake home in Federal Way, WA.

Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 8, 2019
