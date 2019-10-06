|
|
Miriam Louise Wetzel
Miriam Louise Wetzel, born on February 26, 1965, died on September 24, 2019 surrounded by loved ones after a sudden illness. She was the daughter of Bernard W. and Laura Alice Wetzel, sister of Bill (Lisa) Wetzel and Ruth (Dave) Branson. Graduated from Highline High School in 1983 and later from the University of Washington with a degree in English. Miriam loved music and writing, both prose and poetry. She was preceded in death by her grandparents Marian and Alvin Ledbetter, her father Bernard Wetzel and by her aunts Frances Anne Ledbetter and Catherine Ledbetter Taylor. She loved her nieces and nephews Tim, Lauren and Anna Wetzel and Geordi and Miles Branson.
In memory of Miriam, please practice gentleness and kindness to all you meet, especially those with physical and mental challenges. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to DESC (desc.org), an organization that helped Miriam navigate her challenges to gain independence and a decent quality of life.
A memorial service will be held on October 12th 11am, at Glendale Evangelical Lutheran Church, 13455 2nd Ave SW, Burien, WA.
Please sign Miriam's online Guestbook at www.Legacy.com.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 6, 2019