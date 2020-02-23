|
|
Miriam Susan Wilenzick
Miriam Wilenzick, of Bellevue, Washington, died surrounded by her family on Saturday, February 15, 2020. She was 78 years old.
Miriam was born on April 29, 1941, in Portland, Oregon, to Morrie Gumbert and Grayce Rotman Gumbert. After graduating from Portland's Cleveland High School in 1959, she attended the University of Oregon for one year before transferring to the University of Washington in Seattle. A member of the Alpha Epsilon Phi Sorority, Miriam graduated from the University of Washington's College of Education in 1963.
In June 1964, at the Benson Hotel in Portland, Oregon, Miriam married fellow University of Washington student Mel Wilenzick. She worked as a schoolteacher in the Lakewood and Seattle School Districts while Mel finished dental school. Upon graduation, Mel served on active duty in the United States Army for two years in Augusta, Georgia. The couple returned to Bellevue where they eventually built their dream home in the Somerset neighborhood.
Miriam will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and homemaker. She was an accomplished seamstress, an avid gardener, and enjoyed knitting and doing needlepoint. Miriam was most proud of her children and their accomplishments and her grandchildren. Miriam and Mel were original Seattle Seahawks season ticket holders, continuing their support for 40 years. They loved to travel the world, having visited over 60 countries.
Miriam is survived by her husband of 55 years, Melvin Wilenzick, D.D.S.; children, Marci Mosbach (David), and Michael Wilenzick (Sue); brother, Gerald Gumbert (Kay); and two grandchildren, Sarah and Hannah Wilenzick. She is preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services were held Monday, February 17, 2020, at the Herzl Memorial Park in Seattle.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Herzl-Ner Tamid Frankel Scholarship Fund.
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 23, 2020