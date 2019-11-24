Home

Hoffner, Fisher & Harvey Funeral Home
508 N 36TH ST
SEATTLE, WA 98103-8614
(206) 632-0100
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Bridget Catholic Church
4900 NE 50th St
Seattle, WA
Mitchell Kevin McMurry


1954 - 2019
Mitchell Kevin McMurry Obituary
Mitchell Kevin McMurry

Born March 24, 1954 in Dallas, Texas; died, November 22, 2019 in Seattle.

Mitchell was a graduate of Lincoln High School class of 71' and graduated from the University of Washington, Foster School of Business, then went on to Southern Methodist University where he obtained an MBA in finance, later going on to receive an MIM at Thunderbird. Mitchell was a long standing member of the Knights of Columbus and devoted to service in the church. Survived by his children, Matthew McMurry (Taylor) and Colleen McMurry, and their mother, Carmella R. McMurry.

Funeral Mass will be Wednesday, November 27th at 11:30am at

St. Bridget Catholic Church

4900 NE 50th St, Seattle, 98105

Hoffner Fisher & Harvey

Guestbook at harveyfuneral.com

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the American Parkinson Disease Association (APDA)
Published in The Seattle Times on Nov. 24, 2019
