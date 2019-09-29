|
|
Mitsuko Shiomi
1920 ~ 2019
Mitsi was born on June 27, 1920 to Naoto and Iyo Saiki. She grew up with her sister Sylvia and two brothers, Hideo and Yoshio, on Yarrow Point where her father rented and farmed land in what is now the Wetherill Nature preserve, located between Yarrow Point and Hunts Point.
Mitsi married Wilce Shiomi before WWII and spent the first year of her marriage in the Tule Lake Internment Camp. After their release from the camp, Wilce was then unceremoniously drafted into the US army. So while he went to basic training as a medic, Mitsi stayed with her sister in Cleveland, Ohio, where their only child Sandra was born. Wilce and Mitsi were both native born American citizens, and the experience of being incarcerated by their own country, and then Wilce being drafted to serve in the army immediately after his release, had a deep and lasting effect on them both.
After the war ended, Wilce and Misti returned to Seattle where they opened a radio and appliance repair shop on Yesler Avenue. A few years later they opened Connors Furniture and Appliance Store on South Jackson Street, which they successfully ran for more than 40 years and became an institution in the Seattle International District.
Mitsi outlived Wilce by 20 years and their daughter Sandra by 8 years, and is survived by her son-in-law, Dennis, her two grandsons, Nathan and Brian, their wives Barbara and Jennie, 6 amazing great-grandchildren, Hannah, Addie, Rachel, Tali, Milo, and Gus, and a close nephew Ron Tatsumi. She lived a full and happy life. Hers was a life well lived. Please send remembrances in her memory to a .
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 29, 2019