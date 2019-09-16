|
|
Mitzi Shimabukuro
Mitzi Shimabukuro, 88, passed away peacefully in Torrance, CA, September 4, 2019. A long-time resident of Seattle, WA, she was preceded by her husband, Jack Shimabukuro.
She was born Mitsuko Ueda, to Kinmatsu and Yasu Ueda, in Matsuzaka, Mie Prefecture, Japan on March 25, 1931. She was the sixth of six siblings all who preceded her passing.
She is survived by her three children, Samuel Shima (and Diana) of Fresno, CA, Frances Matsumoto (and Mickey) of Los Angeles, CA., and Frank Shima (and Mayumi) of Washington, D.C., and her six grandchildren, Brandon, Jay, Paige, Danielle, Tsubasa, and Nozomi.
An avid gardener, cook, and traveler, Mitzi traveled frequently through her employment with Northwest Airlines (now Delta Airlines) since 1966. She traveled throughout America, parts of Europe, and Asia, taking annual trips to Atami, Japan to enjoy the hot springs (onsen).
She enjoyed writing senryu, a Japanese form of poetry, winning several awards along the way. And she loved to read Japanese books borrowed from the public library.
One of her favorite pastimes was mushroom (matsutake) picking in the Cascades. She was also an accomplished seamstress and she loved her pet cats.
Private family services will be held in Torrance and Seattle. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
Published in The Seattle Times on Sept. 16, 2019