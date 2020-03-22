|
|
Miyoko Kawaguchi
Feb. 27, 1936 ~ Jan. 14, 2020
In loving memory of our beloved mother, grandmother and aunt. Miyoko passed away peacefully at Aegis Living Queen Anne on Galer on January 14, 2020. Miyoko was born to Sakichi and Hisa Namiki in Yokohama, Japan. Miyoko is preceded in death by her husband Dr. Toshiyuki Paul Kawaguchi and by her brother Teruo (Shinjuku City, Japan).
Miyoko immigrated to the US at age 23 to join her husband, a Navy officer, who left Japan four months earlier to his new duty station in Bremerton, WA. A difficult decision at the time, leaving her close family and friends, it was a decision she did not regret. Miyoko attended Olympic College to learn and improve her English. She was an avid Seattle Supersonics fan becoming a season ticket holder for many years until the Sonics departure from Seattle, attending all home games. She loved singing and was a member of the Rainbow Chorus for over 20 years. She loved dogs, having owned several, most recently Kayto (Chow Chow) and Mako (Miniature Schnauzer).
Miyoko is survived by sisters Taeko (Sugii) Yokohama City, Japan, Jyuko Namiki, Yokohama City, Japan and Mitsuko (Kanbe) Yokohama City, Japan; sons Michael (Seattle, WA), Mark (Salem, OR) and Keith & wife Michelle (Redmond, WA); grandchildren Mireya and Jax.
She will be forever loved and missed. A private family burial will be held at a date in the future. Special thanks to the staff at Aegis of Queen Anne on Galer for their loving care and friendship. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Society.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 22, 2020