Miyoko S. McCoy
Miyoko McCoy passed away June 23, 2020 at the age of 98. She was born in Seattle June 18, 1922 to Toshihiko and Katsu Senda. She graduated from Garfield High in 1940 and went to nursing school in Spokane. She married George Yamamoto in 1946 (died 1960) and raised three sons as a young widow while working as a nurse at Group Health. Miyo drew tremendous strength from her faith in the Lord, her family and the love and fellowship at Blaine Memorial United Methodist Church. Miyo is fondly remembered for being a loving mother, auntie, grandmother and great grandmother. She had a quiet faith in God, often writing notes to people who were suffering/struggling, giving rides to people, caring for babies, or giving little gifts to show that she cared and was thinking of them. She will be greatly missed. Miyo was preceded in death by her husbands George Yamamoto, Earl Harano and Frank McCoy and her four siblings, Toshi Takeoka, Kane Senda, Toki Sekijma, and Margaret Kurata. She is survived by her three sons: Bruce Yamamoto (Shirley Miyake), Dale Yamamoto (Deb) and Phil Yamamoto; four grandchildren, Kristen Wong, Ryan Yamamoto, Tori Yamamoto (Mike Wimpee) and Kenny Yamamoto (Jess Rogers); two great grandchildren, Jackson and Max, and many beloved nieces & nephews. The family is eternally grateful to the Lapuste family at Divine Home Health in Bellevue for their loving care of Miyo over the past 9 years.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Remembrances may be made to Blaine Memorial United Methodist Church or the charity of your choice
.
