On Monday, 9/2/2019, Morris Joe Hasson passed away at the age of 75. Moe was born in Seattle on 1/29/1944 to Sara (Behar) & Joe Hasson. He graduated from Franklin High and then began working at Nordstrom Best, first selling shoes on the floor, then becoming a buyer & finally managing the Lloyd Center Store in Portland. It was during his 15-year career at Nordstrom that he met his wife, Fran. They were married and happily danced together for over 42 years. Moe remained in retail for another 34 years as a manufacturer's rep for Wolff Shoe Company of St. Louis.

Moe is survived by his wife Fran, daughter Sara, son-in-law Ludovic Bony, & 3 grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at Evergreen Washelli,

entrance Hwy 99 & N. 125th on Thursday, 9/5 at 1:00 pm.

Remembrances can be sent to Jewish Family Service of Seattle.
Published in The Seattle Times from Sept. 4 to Sept. 5, 2019
