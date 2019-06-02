Mollie Ann Fitzsimons



Mollie Ann Fitzsimons,92, of Seattle, WA, passed away on May 21, 2019.



The Memorial Service will be



held on SaturdayJune 8, 2019



from 2- 4pm at The Hilltop House



1005 Terrace St. Seattle, WA.



Monica Greenberg of NW Christian Church will be leading the Celebration of Life Ceremony. Cremation arrangements are being handled by The Co-op Funeral Home of People's Memorial.



Mollie was born in Santa Rita, NM on January 1, 1927 to Raymond and Eva Fitzsimons, the eldest of four children. Mollie graduated from Chaffey High School in Ontario, CA and continued on to receive a BS and RN from the University of California, San Francisco School of Nursing in 1950. Mollie was married to Richard Stanley Pessa on May 27, 1951; they were married 21 years and raised seven children. Mollie worked as a Registered Nurse for many different institutions over her 50 year career including Traveling Nurses allowing her to work all over the country. Before retiring, Mollie helped open the Bailey-Boushay House, founded June 24, 1992, an inpatient long-term care facility and outpatient day health program for people with HIV/AIDS in Seattle, Washington Mollie also loved the Opera, Ballet, Skandia Folkdance Society, The Mountaineers, Foreign travel and Genealogy.



Mollie is survived by her daughters Annette Roebke (Chance), Jeanette Reed (Adam, Lee), Leslie Haase (Chris, Sinjin, Terran), her sons Richard Pessa (Rachel, Kyle, 3 granddaughters), Roger Pessa (Jane), Robert Pessa (Vonnie, Ryan, Rose, Matthew, Jenny, 5 grandchildren) and Mike Kim. She is also survived by her sister Doris Harrison and Brother David Fitzsimons and other family and friends. Mollie is preceded in death by her daughter Lucille Mullins, her brother Raymond Fitzsimons Jr, her parents, and other friends and family.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to The .