Molly Ann Walton
January 9, 1941 - December 14, 2019
Molly Ann Walton passed away peacefully in Seattle on December 14, 2019 having lost her battle with cancer. A graduate of Roosevelt High and UW she was an active alum for both. Molly enjoyed summers at Seabeck and Dabob Bay starting as a young child. Beach combing, camping with friends and family were one of her greatest pleasures. Molly lived her life in Ravenna, a neighborhood she loved, especially Ravenna School Senior Housing which she was an active resident. She was always willing to help those around her sometimes sacrificing her own plans.
Molly was a lifelong student, artist and adventurer. In her middle years Molly climbed Mt. Rainier a testament to her willingness to accept any challenge. Molly had a passion for Native American Art and Culture, the environment, community and family history. Molly is survived by her brothers, Jerry and Jeff Walton, her Daughter Jennifer Kasprisin. Most important to her were her 2 grandchildren Margo and Oscar. Molly's creativity touched many. She will be deeply missed by both family and friends. Donations can be made to the Wallingford Senior Center in memory of Molly.
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 23, 2019