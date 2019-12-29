|
Molly Day Mcmurphy
On the evening of December 18, 2019 at age 48, after a grueling 18-year fight against that unrelentingbastard, Brain Cancer, our warrior queen Molly Day McMurphy passed peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family, holding hands with her beloved husband, Donnie Wilcox and their son, Sailor Wilcox by her side.
To those who know and love Molly; through her entire battle she remained the life of the party with her unique humor, witty commentary and animated facial expressions. Molly loved music and enjoyed making personal play lists for friends, she loved animals, talking politics with certain people and of course her hometown Seahawks. The kindest, sweetest and most loving woman you could hope to meet; but beware of "mama bear".
Molly is the youngest child of W. Wayne and A.J. Pam McMurphy, both deceased and the sister of W. Wade McMurphy, also deceased. Molly is survived by her husband Donnie, son Sailor; her sister Jami and husband Dino; Her Mothers in law Darla and Kathy; Her uncle and wife Greg and Chris; Her Aunt Kathy; Her brother in law and wife Dale and Tiffany; Her Nephews Aaron and Brayden; Her Nieces Ashlee, Brittany, Kirsten, Hailey and Hannah. Ashlee's spouse David; Brittney's spouse Zereck. Molly also leaves behind many cousins and friends as numerous as the stars.
We will remember Molly for her kindness, her strength, her absolute irreverence, her wonderful wit and we will always love how Molly could turn anything into a friendly debate.
A celebration of Moll's life will be held on January 25th at the
Hotel Indigo - Bayside Ballroom.
12:00 Noon to 5:00 PM.
BELIEVE!
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 29, 2019