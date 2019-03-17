Molly Irene Raymond Mignon



Molly was born in Bellingham, Washington, January 19, 1936, the daughter of Army Lt. Col. Frederick R. and Grace A. Raymond.



Theirs was a musical family and at an early age Molly began taking piano lessons and by her teenage years she had become an accomplished pianist, winning several awards and scholarships.



The Raymonds moved to San Francisco in 1952 where Molly continued her musical studies and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School. When her father was stationed in Newfoundland in 1955 the rest of the family returned to Bellingham where they remained until Colonel Raymond's return in 1958.



Molly pursued her education at Western Washington University, the University of Washington, and Simon Fraser University in Vancouver, B.C. She was elected to Phi Beta Kappa in 1959 and earned master's degrees in musicology, librarianship and anthropology and a PhD in archaeology.



At age 23 she married Edmond Mignon, a composer and information scientist. Their first home was in Santa Monica, California, but they later returned to Seattle where Mignon joined the faculty of the University of Washington.



Molly authored a book, Dictionary of Concepts in Archaeology, and became an expert in the study of Mayan culture. She founded a small business called Mayan Adventure Tours and for many years led tours of Mayan ruins in Mexico, Guatemala and Belize. In retirement, she and her husband moved to Tucson, Arizona, where they lived until Ed passed away in 2012, after which Molly returned to the Seattle area.



Survivors include her daughter, Mira Panek (John) of Annapolis, Maryland; son Alex Wells and granddaughter Grace, both of Post Falls, Idaho; and brother Steve Raymond (Joan) of Clinton, Washington.



Always the adventurer, Molly left this world to start her latest expedition on Groundhog Day, February 2, 2019, at the beginning of the biggest snowstorm in Seattle since 1950.



Join us in celebrating her life and wishing her bon voyage on Sunday, April 7th at 1:30 pm at



Wisteria Hall, Washington Park Arboretum.



Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Archaeological Conservancy. Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary