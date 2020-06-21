Molly Mariko K. Maeda
Molly Mariko K. Maeda

November 23, 1919 ~ June 15, 2020 Molly Kageyama was born and raised in Oregon; she received her degree at OSC where she met Milton Maeda. They married in a horse stall where Japanese Americans were assembled prior to incarceration at Minidoka, Idaho during WWII.

They moved to Seattle in 1955 when Milton took an engineering job at Boeing. Despite housing discrimination, they bought a home in Normandy Park. After Milton passed away (1971), Molly built a life of family, church and community.

Molly lived to 100.5 and will be missed by daughters Sharon Maeda and Diane Sugimura (Rich), granddaughter Lea Sugimura Tiernan (Joe), great grandchildren, Sean Jitsuto and James Hiroshi Anthony Tiernan, extended family and friends.

For her life story, go to: butterworthfuneralhome.com

Molly asked that remembrances be made to Blaine Memorial United Methodist Church, Mary's Place or Wing Luke Museum.

Published in The Seattle Times on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Butterworth Funeral Home
520 W RAYE ST
Seattle, WA 98119
2062825500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

