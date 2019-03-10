Resources More Obituaries for Momoko Kido Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Momoko Morinaga Kido

Momoko Morinaga Kido passed away peacefully on February 28, 2019. She was born to Setsu and Yonezo Morinaga on March 6, 1925 in Thomas, Washington. Momoko was the 4th child in the family of 10 children. During World War II, her family was interned in Pinedale, Tule Lake and Heart Mountain. She never spoke badly about the internment but talked about all the friends she made in "camp". The Morinaga family settled in Oregon Slope. There she met her husband, Edward Kido. They were married in Ontario, Oregon on October 14, 1950 and lived first in Weiser, Idaho where their daughter Vicki Ann was born. Later they moved to Nyssa, Oregon where sons, Kurtis Wayne and Kenneth Edward were born. Ed and Momo were farmers and Momo was in the fields working along with Ed until they moved to Seattle, Washington in 1968.



Momo worked for Pacific NW Bell. Momo had strong work ethics, which was passed on to her children. She liked to sew, crochet, cook but she loved her family and all the friends she made from her early days in Thomas and her friends she made while interned and those that she worked with. Momo never played cards until the family moved to Seattle. Then she got hooked into the weekly family poker game. She enjoyed going to Muckleshoot.



Her nieces and nephews will remember her for her cooking such things as her mochi, manju and sweet and sour chicken wings. Of course family, friends and friends of her children will all remember her for the crocheted towels. She enjoyed the Sonics, the Seahawks and her favorite was the Mariners especially when Ichiro was playing.



She is survived by daughter Vicki and her husband Jeff Smith, son Kurt, and son Ken and his wife Alison Whitmire. Momo is also survived by three grandsons Bradford, Joseph, and Cole, her siblings Jimmy Morinaga, Benny Morinaga and George Morinaga (Kim Morinaga), her sisters-in-law Helen Murahashi (Roy Murahashi) and Suzy Kido and brothers-in-law Frank Ota and Jan Yagi. Momoko was preceded in death by her husband Edward, her parents and siblings, Teruko Morinaga, Kaz Morinaga, Marion Ota, Yutaka Morinaga, Lillian Kitamura, and Violet Yagi. She leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews on both the Morinaga's and the Kido's along with many grand-nieces and grand-nephews.



We want to thank Kaiser Permanente for the care they gave her along with the Lakeshore and Maria and Joseph Luta and their staff at Kennydale Golden Age AFH for their loving care of Momo.



In lieu of koden, please donate to the Kaiser Permenente foundation, cancer foundation or the .



