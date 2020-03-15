|
|
Monica A. Drake
Monica A. Drake, age 60, passed away peacefully at her home in Snohomish, Washington, on January 26, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.
She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Lauren, ex-husband, Robert, siblings Patricia, Harlan, Terrance, Mary, Dolores, Martin, Katherine and Kevin, as well as many lifelong friends.
Monica spent her last 14 years employed at the Microsoft Corporation and was deeply proud of her work there. She loved the outdoors - hiking, camping and boating were some of her greatest passions. Monica was highly spiritual and enjoyed sharing her beliefs with family and friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held in spring 2020.
Published in The Seattle Times on Mar. 15, 2020