Monica Jane Heckman



Monica passed away in Seattle, WA on Friday, March 1, 2019. She was born in Victoria British Columbia on December 3, 1967, grew up in Seattle, Washington and was raised happily as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. She dedicated her life to Jehovah on January 14, 1984. After graduating from Shoreline High School in 1986 she enjoyed serving as a full-time minister of Jehovah for almost 14 years.



In 1995 Monica married D. Jonathan Heckman in Seattle where they have resided. The happy couple loved to travel and had the privilege of visiting many foreign lands together. Paris, however, was Monica's favorite city and she particularly loved the Parisian culture. As well she nurtured a deep fondness for all flowers, especially tulips making frequent pilgrimages to the Skagit Valley Tulip Festival. Sadly, in January of 2012 she was diagnosed with the disease that ultimately took her life CVID.



Despite her health deteriorating over the remaining years Monica was consistently a ray of sunshine to everyone she met! She was always positive, kind, and compassionate to anyone whose life she touched.



She is survived by her husband D. Jonathan Heckman, her parents, Keith & Nina Robertson, and her brother Andrew and his family. We look forward to welcoming Monica back to the promised paradise earth where she will be blessed with perfect health and her beaming light will shine once again.