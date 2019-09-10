|
|
Monte Montgomery
Monte Montgomery of Burien, WA passed away at Highline Medical Center on July 16, 2019 at the age of 72.
Monte was born August 19, 1946 in Yakima, Washington. He graduated from A.C. Davis High School in 1964. He attended Hardin-Simmons University in Abiliene, TX and graduated in 1973. He served with the United States Air Force from 1966-1972 and is a Viet Nam Veteran receiving an Honorable discharge.
He is preceded in death by his parents Grace and Perl Montgomery, and sister Rose Montgomery. He is survived by a son Trevor (Jennifer) and two grandchildren of Austin, Texas. He will be missed by many of his friends that meant so much to him. At his request he will be laid to rest at sea by the United States Navy. www.Legacy.com
Published in The Seattle Times from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019