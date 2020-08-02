Montie E. Leffel
May 3, 1933 ~ July 20, 2020
Will be buried at Maple Hill Cemetery Bluefield, Virginia next to his mother and father.
Montie Eugene Leffel was born in Bluefield, WV on May 3, 1933, he was raised in Bluefield Virginia the only child of Roy and Ray Leffel. He was drafted into the US Army and served in Korea from 1953 to 1955. Montie was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, United Nations Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Korean Service Medal, and the Commendation Ribbon with Medal Pendant.
In 1955 Montie was accepted for his dream job as a purser for Northwest Airlines. He retired January 25, 2001 in Seattle after 46 years of flying. In September 1996 he received the Northwest Airlines Presidential Award, meaning he was the number one employee out of over sixty thousand employees.
In January 1971, Boeing did a demonstration flight of the "Jumbo Jet" (Boeing-747) in an around the world tour. Montie was requested to be the lead flight attendant on the trip, they went to nine countries including a diversion to East Pakistan to deliver emergency supplies after a massive cyclone almost destroyed the country.
His Northwest Airlines family was blessed to have known him, to have flown with him, and to have had him in our lives.
Aloha Dear Friend.
Montie is survived by his cousins, Larry and Linda Bray, Harry and Linda Gardner, Seymour and Marcia Kagan, and Gerry Stowers.
In recognition of Montie's military service during the Korean War and as a purser flying Military Aircraft Command missions with the NW Airlines during Vietnam, his estate would like to secure a tribute plaque in Montie's name in The Museum of Flight's Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park.
