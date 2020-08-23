Morgan Galberth



Born November 14, 1966 in New York City of parents Simone and Roosevelt Galberth. Morgan died in Seattle on August 5, 2020. His ashes were interred on Sunday, August 15, at Lakeside Cemetery. Attending were his daughters, Alisha and Brooke Galberth, his sisters, Sarah Young and Jennifer Galberth and his many relatives and friends. Morgan was a joyful and loving presence in our lives, and will always be remembered for his sweetness and generosity of spirit.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store