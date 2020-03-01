|
Morgan Marshall Herzog
Morgan Herzog died peacefully at his West Seattle home on January 30, 2020, from multiple myeloma.
Born May 29, 1981, Morgan was the youngest son of Rick and Diane Herzog. He attended King's Elementary, Lake Forest Park Elementary, Kellogg Middle School, and graduated from Shorecrest High School in 2000.
Morgan attended University of Washington, earning a BA in Business ('04) and MA in Accounting ('05.) Upon his graduation, he moved to West Seattle, and began work with accounting firm KPMG, earning a CPA license during this time. There he would make many great friends, and soon fall in love with his future wife, Allison.
Always one with an entrepreneurial spirit, and building upon the business experience he received from his partners and mentors, in 2010, Morgan left the field and embarked on a new business involving one of his passions, craft beer. He opened The Beer Junction in West Seattle, that summer, and became an active contributor to the community in which his dad and aunt had been raised.
Morgan was diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2017. He underwent treatments on and off since his diagnosis, but wanted to continue living his life as normal as possible. In late January, Morgan's prognosis suddenly became grave. He took great comfort in the company of his loving family, and in being able to return to the home which he loved, one final time. Allison, and his brother, Nate, were there by his side at the moment he left us.
Morgan will be remembered for his work ethic, sense of humor, his love of tennis, travel, and camping, for the gatherings he hosted on his deck overlooking Alki, and most substantially, his kindness. He is loved and missed.
A celebration of Morgan's life will be held at West Seattle Christian Church on Monday, March 16 at 4:30 PM.
