Morris Ensey
Morris (Morrie) Ensey, born June 6, 1932 passed away October 17, 2019 in Edmonds, Washington. Morrie started working when he was twelve years old and finished when he turned eighty. He was recognized and honored throughout his career. With his gentle spirit, he earned the respect of his coworkers, family and friends. He supported all who had the privilege of knowing him. He was the quintessential gentleman. Morrie loved books, boating in the San Juans and playing tennis.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 68 years, LaVerne (Bunny), his daughters Debi (Kim), Karen (Jim), four granddaughters Kimberly, Emily, Sarah and Katherine and three great grandchildren. He is also survived by his treasured brothers Delwyn (Donna), Wendall, and Lyle (Pearline). Morrie has joined his much loved son, Scott, in Heaven.
There will a celebration of his life November 19th at 2:00pm at Cristwood Park Auditorium
350 N 190th St, Shoreline, WA with a reception to follow.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 27, 2019