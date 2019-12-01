|
Morris Gorelick
Morris Gorelick, our beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, passed away November 19, 2019, at 98. He leaves behind a large and loving family and a legacy of dedication to hard work, his children, and helping others in times of need. Moe was born on July 15, 1921, in Ozarichi, Belarus, to Harry Gorelick and Esther Martin.
The family was smuggled out of the Soviet Union to Poland, and came to Ellis Island on January 27, 1923, on the steamship RMS Berengaria. Living in the Bronx until 1932, they moved to Seattle, home of Children's Orthopedic Hospital, because of Moe's polio. He attended Madrona School and graduated from Garfield High School.
During WWII, he served at Todd Shipyards on Harbor Island. He married Evelyn Brounstein of Kamsack, Saskatchewan, Canada, in 1950, and built a home and family together until her passing in 1990. In 1993, he married Tina Caraker of Mount Vernon, Illinois. Moe co-founded Thrifty Supply Company with his brother Harold in 1951. He was a talented manager of people and successfully ran the business's many branches throughout the Pacific Northwest. Moe was preceded in death by his wife Evelyn and his wife Tina, and is survived by his children Brian and Christine Mayek, Kenneth, and Paula; grandchildren David, Max, John, and Noah; and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves two brothers, Edward and Donald. His family is grateful for the kindness of his caregivers, Elizabeth Lopez-Jung and Luz Gutierrez, and his friend, Jonathan Modeste.
Family services have already been held. Remembrances to the .
