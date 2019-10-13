|
|
Mort S. Bobrow
10.03.1923 ~ 09.30.2019
Mort was born in Brooklyn, NY to Zelda Smith and Ben Bobrow. He grew up with an ardent love of baseball, and as a child was thrilled to attend games at Ebbets Field and Yankee Stadium. He graduated from the University of Washington during WWII years and joined the US Army where he was sent to the University of Chicago to study Mandarin Chinese. He became fluent, such that the OSS (precursor to the CIA) sent him to China on a mission. Mort was ordered to keep a daily journal, and part of his role was outlined in the book, OSS in China -- Prelude to the Cold War by Prof. Maochun Yu of the U.S. Naval Academy, Dept of History, printed by Yale University Press. Prof. Yu quoted directly from Mr. Bobrow's daily journal.
He held various positions after the war and became Executive Director of the King County Chapter of the March of Dimes for which he worked tirelessly with a limited staff, keeping costs down to 10% for years on end. It was his belief that it was the volunteers who made the King County Chapter such a success for many years. Further, the King County Chapter raised more money per capita than any chapter in the U.S.
Mr. Bobrow is survived by his wife, Pat, of 60 years, children Sabrina Bobrow (Tim) of Columbus, OH, and Jared Bobrow (Claire), and grandchildren Juliette and Lewis Bobow of San Francisco, and Max Sebastian of Columbus, OH. His interests were reading, travel, sports and gardening.
A memorial service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, October 19 at the Seattle Betsuin Buddhist
Temple, 1427 S. Main St., Seattle.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 13, 2019