Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Mort Bobrow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mort S. Bobrow

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mort S. Bobrow Obituary
Mort S. Bobrow

10.03.1923 ~ 09.30.2019

Mort was born in Brooklyn, NY to Zelda Smith and Ben Bobrow. He grew up with an ardent love of baseball, and as a child was thrilled to attend games at Ebbets Field and Yankee Stadium. He graduated from the University of Washington during WWII years and joined the US Army where he was sent to the University of Chicago to study Mandarin Chinese. He became fluent, such that the OSS (precursor to the CIA) sent him to China on a mission. Mort was ordered to keep a daily journal, and part of his role was outlined in the book, OSS in China -- Prelude to the Cold War by Prof. Maochun Yu of the U.S. Naval Academy, Dept of History, printed by Yale University Press. Prof. Yu quoted directly from Mr. Bobrow's daily journal.

He held various positions after the war and became Executive Director of the King County Chapter of the March of Dimes for which he worked tirelessly with a limited staff, keeping costs down to 10% for years on end. It was his belief that it was the volunteers who made the King County Chapter such a success for many years. Further, the King County Chapter raised more money per capita than any chapter in the U.S.

Mr. Bobrow is survived by his wife, Pat, of 60 years, children Sabrina Bobrow (Tim) of Columbus, OH, and Jared Bobrow (Claire), and grandchildren Juliette and Lewis Bobow of San Francisco, and Max Sebastian of Columbus, OH. His interests were reading, travel, sports and gardening.

A memorial service will be held at 2pm on Saturday, October 19 at the Seattle Betsuin Buddhist

Temple, 1427 S. Main St., Seattle.
Published in The Seattle Times on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mort's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.