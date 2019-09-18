Home

POWERED BY

Services
Flintoft's Funeral Home and Crematory
540 E. Sunset Way
Issaquah, WA 98027
(425) 392-6444
Rosary
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Mary, Queen of Peace Church
Sammamish , WA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Mary, Queen of Peace Church
Sammamish , WA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Muriel Ursino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Muriel Joyce Pugliano Ursino


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Muriel Joyce Pugliano Ursino Obituary
Muriel Joyce Pugliano Ursino

Muriel was taken by her beloved angels to heaven on September 10, 2019. Throughout her life our mother faced her challenges with faith and strength. She survived 3 different cancers, finally succumbing to COPD and congestive heart failure. She accepted, prepared for and embraced that this was the time for her passage. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John. She leaves behind her children, Mark (Sue), Lisa, Brian (Candy), John (Leslie), Jeff and David (Claudine), 19 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. She was at peace and ready to see the Lord and the Virgin Mary for a long time.

Services will be at Mary,

Queen of Peace Church in Sammamish on September 20th. Rosary at 10:00am and funeral mass at 11:00am.

Reception following at the church.

For more information, please

see www.FLINTOFTS.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to "Recovery Beyond": www.recoverybp.org
Published in The Seattle Times from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Muriel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Flintoft's Funeral Home and Crematory
Download Now