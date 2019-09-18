|
|
Muriel Joyce Pugliano Ursino
Muriel was taken by her beloved angels to heaven on September 10, 2019. Throughout her life our mother faced her challenges with faith and strength. She survived 3 different cancers, finally succumbing to COPD and congestive heart failure. She accepted, prepared for and embraced that this was the time for her passage. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, John. She leaves behind her children, Mark (Sue), Lisa, Brian (Candy), John (Leslie), Jeff and David (Claudine), 19 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. She was at peace and ready to see the Lord and the Virgin Mary for a long time.
Services will be at Mary,
Queen of Peace Church in Sammamish on September 20th. Rosary at 10:00am and funeral mass at 11:00am.
Reception following at the church.
For more information, please
see www.FLINTOFTS.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to "Recovery Beyond": www.recoverybp.org
Published in The Seattle Times from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019