Murray Byron Coe


1919 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Murray Byron Coe Obituary
Murray Byron Coe, born December 25, 1919 in Seattle, passed away on February 2, 2019.

He left Washington to serve 4 years in the U.S. Marine Corps in WWII. He was preceded in death by two wives, Regis and Jeanette, and a very special friend, Millie. He is survived by daughter Jerrie McWhorter and husband, Mick; daughter Cami Alexander and husband Steve; grandchildren Erin McWhorter Butson (husband, Darryl), Sean McWhorter, Chase Alexander (wife, Caroline) and Chloe Alexander Dale (husband, Travis); and great-grandchildren Jack and Josh Butson.
Published in The Seattle Times from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019
