Myra Gene Franklin



Myra Franklin passed away peacefully on July 8, 2019 at age 90 while residing at the Belletini in Bellevue, WA. She was born on October 16, 1928 in Uniontown, PA. She graduated from Syracuse University. She married Abby Franklin, a physician, who was also from Uniontown, in 1950. The couple moved to Seattle in 1954, and then to Mercer Island the next year. Being a woman ahead of her time, she returned to school when her sons were all of school age, earning a master's degree in social work from the UW. Myra worked as a school counselor in the Bellevue Public Schools for many years. She was elected to the Mercer Island School Board, eventually serving as its president.



She spent most of her married years living on Mercer Island where she enjoyed swimming laps, water skiing on the lake and playing tennis and bridge, the latter two activities continuing well into her 80's. She is preceded in death by her husband, Abby, with whom she enjoyed 66 years together being actively involved in the Jewish community, Democratic party politics, and enjoying art and theater. Myra and Abby traveled around the globe, including multiple skiing trips to Europe. Her greatest joy, however, was being the family matriarch, bringing her family together for the holidays and spending time with her children, grandchildren and their friends.



She is survived by her three sons, Benci, Jon and Seth, of whom she was incredibly proud, as well as their wives, Joan, Cynthia and Kathy, grandchildren, Erica (Jason), Rachel, Anna, Sam, Max, Jesse (Lauren), Jenae and Nicole and two great granddaughters, Madeleine and Charlotte. She is also survived by her sister, Sandra Lidov.



She will be deeply missed by all those who loved her. The family suggests remembrances be sent to a . Published in The Seattle Times on July 11, 2019