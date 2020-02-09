Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Emerald Heights
Redmond, WA
Myrna Lee Allyn


1938 - 2020
Myrna Lee Allyn Obituary
Myrna Lee Allyn

It is with great sadness that the family of Myrna Lee Allyn announces her passing on January 21, 2020.

Myrna was born in Helena, Montana on May 18, 1938. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in June of 1956 and graduated with a BA degree in Education from Central Washington University on June 10, 1960. Myrna married Richard Allyn on June 25, 1960. Myrna was predeceased by her mother and father, William and Nell Moser, and her brothers, Richard and Kenneth Moser.She is survived by her Husband, Richard Allyn; her three children (and their spouses), Gregg (Karen), Jan (Kevin), and Derek (Michelle); granddaughters Jayme, Marisa, Makenna, and Hannah; and grandsons Cameron, William, and Samuel.

For the last eight years, Myrna & Dick have been living together at Emerald Heights in Redmond, a Continuous Care Senior Living facility. Two years ago when her care needs intensified she moved to the Memory Care section, then a year ago to the Skilled Nursing section. The last few years, Alzheimer's had taken it's terrible toll. We made sure she knew she was loved.

A service & reception celebrating

Myrna's life will be held at

Emerald Heights in Redmond

on February 22nd at 10:00 AM.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made online or by mail to:

Eastside Baby Corner

1510 N.W. Maple Street

P.O. Box 712

Issaquah, WA 98027

(425) 865-0234

https://babycorner.org/
Published in The Seattle Times on Feb. 9, 2020
