Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Myrna Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myrna Lou (Siebens) Johnson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Myrna Lou (Siebens) Johnson Obituary
Myrna Lou (Siebens) Johnson

Myrna, 85, of La Conner, WA, passed on December 11, 2019. Born to Frank J. and Beatrice (Patterson) Siebens, January 22, 1934 in Portland, OR. Myrna graduated from Renton HS, Class of 1952. She had a long career at Boeing in Renton. She was co-President of the May Valley PTA along with her husband Donald, and co-founders of the Coalfield Five Star Athletic Club and King County Coalfield Park. She had a giving nature, such as writing personalized poems for loved ones for every occasion.

Myrna was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, her parents and her sister Judith. She is survived by her sister Joy; her 4 children; Michael (Karen), Laurel Swaffield, Christopher (Sue) and Timothy (Mimi), 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Services Saturday, January 11,

2020, 1:00pm. For details, Obituary & to share Memories of Myrna please go to

www.kernfuneralhome.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Myrna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -