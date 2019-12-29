|
|
Myrna Lou (Siebens) Johnson
Myrna, 85, of La Conner, WA, passed on December 11, 2019. Born to Frank J. and Beatrice (Patterson) Siebens, January 22, 1934 in Portland, OR. Myrna graduated from Renton HS, Class of 1952. She had a long career at Boeing in Renton. She was co-President of the May Valley PTA along with her husband Donald, and co-founders of the Coalfield Five Star Athletic Club and King County Coalfield Park. She had a giving nature, such as writing personalized poems for loved ones for every occasion.
Myrna was preceded in death by her husband, Donald, her parents and her sister Judith. She is survived by her sister Joy; her 4 children; Michael (Karen), Laurel Swaffield, Christopher (Sue) and Timothy (Mimi), 9 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
Services Saturday, January 11,
2020, 1:00pm. For details, Obituary & to share Memories of Myrna please go to
www.kernfuneralhome.com
Published in The Seattle Times on Dec. 29, 2019