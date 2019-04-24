Myrna Lucille Dailey



Myrna Lucille Dailey was born in Topeka, KS in 1937. She met the love of her life, Billy Dailey, in Seattle; whom she married in 1955. She was an active Christian and was devoted to her church. She loved spending time with her family. She also enjoyed camping trips with the Boeing Roadrunners and Old Time Fidler's. She loved purple iris'. Myrna and Billy enjoyed traveling together. One of her favorite trips was to Israel with her church where she was baptized in the Red Sea. Myrna was a very giving person. She fought hard through many tough times and pulled through.



She is survived by her son Danny (Kris) Dailey, daughters Becky (Paul) Wright, Terry Dailey, Sandra (Rod) Olson, Sheryl (Ken) Martin, 12 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, sisters Martha Henderson, Mary Newland, Geri Evans, Ida Everett, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Billy A. Dailey, parents John (Lottie) Thompson, birth mother Theresa Siebert, and sister Margaret Ashe. Myrna will be greatly missed by her family and friends.



"We love you to the moon



and back, Mom."



Viewing will be April 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM with services to follow, at Trinity Baptist Church, 18652 116th Ave SE, Renton, WA 98058.



Sign Myrna's online



Guest Book at www.Legacy Published in The Seattle Times from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2019